Is Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Omnicom Group (OMC). OMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that OMC has a P/B ratio of 4.46. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.41. Within the past 52 weeks, OMC's P/B has been as high as 5.32 and as low as 3.79, with a median of 4.32.

Finally, we should also recognize that OMC has a P/CF ratio of 10.94. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. OMC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.57. Over the past year, OMC's P/CF has been as high as 12.41 and as low as 8.98, with a median of 10.75.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Omnicom Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OMC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

