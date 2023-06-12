Is Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Omnicom Group (OMC). OMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is OMC's P/B ratio of 5.19. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 12.53. Over the past 12 months, OMC's P/B has been as high as 5.28 and as low as 3.60, with a median of 4.65.

Finally, investors should note that OMC has a P/CF ratio of 12.12. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. OMC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.18. Within the past 12 months, OMC's P/CF has been as high as 12.48 and as low as 8.45, with a median of 10.56.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Omnicom Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OMC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

