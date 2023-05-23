Is Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Omnicom (OMC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Omnicom is one of 335 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Omnicom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMC's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, OMC has gained about 13.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 5.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Omnicom is outperforming its peers so far this year.

CBIZ (CBZ) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.1%.

For CBIZ, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Omnicom is a member of the Advertising and Marketing industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #119 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.5% so far this year, meaning that OMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CBIZ falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #85. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.8%.

Omnicom and CBIZ could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

