Is Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Omnicom Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Omnicom Group had US$5.44b of debt, up from US$5.10b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$4.90b in cash, and so its net debt is US$543.0m.

How Strong Is Omnicom Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:OMC Debt to Equity History June 9th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Omnicom Group had liabilities of US$13.5b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$8.24b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$4.90b in cash and US$6.63b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$10.2b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Omnicom Group has a very large market capitalization of US$18.0b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Omnicom Group's net debt is only 0.27 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.5 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On the other hand, Omnicom Group's EBIT dived 14%, over the last year. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Omnicom Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Omnicom Group recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 87% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Both Omnicom Group's ability to to convert EBIT to free cash flow and its interest cover gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. In contrast, our confidence was undermined by its apparent struggle to grow its EBIT. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Omnicom Group is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Omnicom Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

