Is Omega Flex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.7% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Omega Flex's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Omega Flex is:

46% = US$26m ÷ US$56m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.46 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Omega Flex's Earnings Growth And 46% ROE

To begin with, Omega Flex has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 11% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Omega Flex was able to see a decent net income growth of 8.7% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing Omega Flex's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 8.7% in the same period.

NasdaqGM:OFLX Past Earnings Growth February 14th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Omega Flex's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Omega Flex Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Omega Flex has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 52%, meaning that it is left with only 48% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Omega Flex is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Omega Flex's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Omega Flex's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

