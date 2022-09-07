Is Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Olympic Steel's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Olympic Steel had debt of US$288.5m, up from US$273.2m in one year. However, it also had US$8.45m in cash, and so its net debt is US$280.1m. NasdaqGS:ZEUS Debt to Equity History September 7th 2022

A Look At Olympic Steel's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Olympic Steel had liabilities of US$244.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$342.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$8.45m as well as receivables valued at US$317.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$260.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$293.3m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Olympic Steel's net debt is only 1.2 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 25.0 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Better yet, Olympic Steel grew its EBIT by 160% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Olympic Steel's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Olympic Steel basically broke even on a free cash flow basis. While many companies do operate at break-even, we prefer see substantial free cash flow, especially if a it already has dead.

Our View

Olympic Steel's interest cover was a real positive on this analysis, as was its EBIT growth rate. In contrast, our confidence was undermined by its apparent struggle to convert EBIT to free cash flow. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Olympic Steel's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Olympic Steel (of which 3 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

