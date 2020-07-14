Is Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of OLLI and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 172 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OLLI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI's full-year earnings has moved 24.81% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, OLLI has returned 44.14% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 11.16% on average. This means that Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, OLLI is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.12% this year, meaning that OLLI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on OLLI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

