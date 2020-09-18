Is Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of OLLI and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 174 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OLLI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI's full-year earnings has moved 35.37% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, OLLI has returned 28.91% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -5.47%. This means that Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, OLLI is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.84% so far this year, meaning that OLLI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

OLLI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

