Is Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 173 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. OLLI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI's full-year earnings has moved 45.06% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that OLLI has returned about 59.15% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -6.43%. This means that Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, OLLI is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.13% so far this year, so OLLI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to OLLI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

