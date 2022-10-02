Is Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Olema Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Olema Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$241m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$76m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 3.2 years from June 2022. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years. NasdaqGS:OLMA Debt to Equity History October 2nd 2022

How Is Olema Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Olema Pharmaceuticals didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. The skyrocketing cash burn up 103% year on year certainly tests our nerves. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Olema Pharmaceuticals Raise Cash?

While Olema Pharmaceuticals does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Olema Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$110m and burnt through US$76m last year, which is 69% of the company's market value. That's very high expenditure relative to the company's size, suggesting it is an extremely high risk stock.

Is Olema Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Olema Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

