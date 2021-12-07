Is Old Republic International (ORI) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Old Republic International (ORI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Old Republic International is a member of our Finance group, which includes 903 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Old Republic International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORI's full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ORI has moved about 23.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 20.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Old Republic International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Atlas (ATCO) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.6%.

In Atlas' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 27.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Old Republic International belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2% so far this year, meaning that ORI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Atlas belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #69. The industry has moved +17.2% year to date.

Old Republic International and Atlas could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.