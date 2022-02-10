Is Old Republic International Corporation's (NYSE:ORI) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Old Republic International's (NYSE:ORI) stock up by 4.0% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Old Republic International's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Old Republic International is:

22% = US$1.5b ÷ US$6.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Old Republic International's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

First thing first, we like that Old Republic International has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 25% net income growth seen by Old Republic International over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Old Republic International's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same period.

NYSE:ORI Past Earnings Growth February 10th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Old Republic International fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Old Republic International Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Old Republic International has a three-year median payout ratio of 32% (where it is retaining 68% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Old Republic International is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Old Republic International has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 55% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 10.0%) over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Old Republic International's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

