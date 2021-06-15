Is Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Oil States International's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Oil States International had US$187.9m of debt at March 2021, down from US$264.9m a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$54.5m in cash leading to net debt of about US$133.4m.

How Strong Is Oil States International's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:OIS Debt to Equity History June 15th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Oil States International had liabilities of US$161.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$231.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$54.5m as well as receivables valued at US$173.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$164.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Oil States International is worth US$452.9m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Oil States International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Oil States International made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$544m, which is a fall of 45%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Oil States International's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$104m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$79m into a profit. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Oil States International is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

