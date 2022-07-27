Is Oil-Dri Corporation of America's (NYSE:ODC) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

The big shareholder groups in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$217m, Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

NYSE:ODC Ownership Breakdown July 27th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Oil-Dri Corporation of America?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Oil-Dri Corporation of America's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:ODC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 27th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Oil-Dri Corporation of America. The company's largest shareholder is Jaffee Investment Partnership L.P., with ownership of 17%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.9% and 7.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Daniel Jaffee, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Oil-Dri Corporation of America

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. It has a market capitalization of just US$217m, and insiders have US$25m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 26% stake in Oil-Dri Corporation of America. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 17%, of the Oil-Dri Corporation of America stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Oil-Dri Corporation of America better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Oil-Dri Corporation of America (including 1 which is significant) .

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

