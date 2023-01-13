Is OI Glass (OI) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has O-I Glass (OI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

O-I Glass is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. O-I Glass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that OI has returned about 17.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 6.7%. As we can see, O-I Glass is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Siemens AG (SIEGY) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.3%.

For Siemens AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, O-I Glass is a member of the Glass Products industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5% so far this year, so OI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Siemens AG, however, belongs to the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #53. The industry has moved -20.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to O-I Glass and Siemens AG as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.