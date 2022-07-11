Is OI Glass (OI) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is O-I Glass (OI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

O-I Glass is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 230 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. O-I Glass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI's full-year earnings has moved 11.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, OI has gained about 12.1% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -23.8%. This means that O-I Glass is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Titan International (TWI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.5%.

In Titan International's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 94% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, O-I Glass belongs to the Glass Products industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.1% this year, meaning that OI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Titan International belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved -10.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track O-I Glass and Titan International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.