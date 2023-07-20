Is OI Glass (OI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

OI Glass (OI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.36. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.62. OI's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.92 and as low as 5.85, with a median of 7.45, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that OI holds a PEG ratio of 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.83. Over the past 52 weeks, OI's PEG has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 1.21.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is OI's P/B ratio of 1.91. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.43. OI's P/B has been as high as 2.38 and as low as 1.38, with a median of 1.77, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that OI has a P/CF ratio of 3.16. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. OI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.44. Over the past year, OI's P/CF has been as high as 3.56 and as low as 1.91, with a median of 2.83.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that OI Glass is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

