Is OI Glass (OI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is OI Glass (OI). OI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.63 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.15. Over the past year, OI's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.56 and as low as 5.66, with a median of 6.73.

Investors will also notice that OI has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 6.36. Over the past 52 weeks, OI's PEG has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 1.17.

Another notable valuation metric for OI is its P/B ratio of 1.77. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.35. Over the past year, OI's P/B has been as high as 3.44 and as low as 1.38, with a median of 1.99.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OI has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.61.

Finally, investors should note that OI has a P/CF ratio of 2.45. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. OI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.50. Over the past 52 weeks, OI's P/CF has been as high as 3.78 and as low as 1.91, with a median of 2.80.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that OI Glass is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.