Is OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC (SCU) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC (SCU). SCU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.03 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.55. Over the past 52 weeks, SCU's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.11 and as low as 3.09, with a median of 4.80.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SCU has a P/S ratio of 1.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.82.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SCU feels like a great value stock at the moment.

