Is Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (SCU) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (SCU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is one of 839 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SCU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCU's full-year earnings has moved 0.32% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SCU has returned 2.62% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -10.88% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SCU belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.93% this year, meaning that SCU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to SCU as it looks to continue its solid performance.

