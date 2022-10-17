Is Oceaneering International (OII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Oceaneering International (OII). OII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.34. Over the past 52 weeks, OII's Forward P/E has been as high as 67.93 and as low as 10.75, with a median of 25.52.

Another notable valuation metric for OII is its P/B ratio of 1.89. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. OII's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.82. Over the past year, OII's P/B has been as high as 3.39 and as low as 1.54, with a median of 2.27.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OII has a P/S ratio of 0.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.86.

Finally, our model also underscores that OII has a P/CF ratio of 13.19. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. OII's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.79. OII's P/CF has been as high as 20.42 and as low as 9.08, with a median of 14.19, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind ProPetro Holding (PUMP), an Oil and Gas - Field Services stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

ProPetro Holding also has a P/B ratio of 1.26 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.82. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.99, as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.26.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Oceaneering International and ProPetro Holding's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OII and PUMP is an impressive value stock right now.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII): Free Stock Analysis Report



ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.