Technology

Is Occidental Petroleum (OXY) A 'Buy' After Q3 Earnings Announcement?

November 11, 2022 — 11:44 am EST

Written by Bryan Hayes for Zacks ->

Oil and gas giant Occidental Petroleum OXY reported disappointing Q3 results earlier this week. It marked the first earnings miss for OXY, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), dating back to February 2021. With recent  inflation data coming in lighter than expected, is OXY a buy?

One of Warren Buffett’s preferred energy holdings, OXY posted a profit of $2.44/share during the third quarter, representing a -1.61% surprise versus the $2.48 consensus estimate. Revenues of $9.5 billion slightly beat estimates by 1.58%.

Occidental’s future earnings estimates have begun to decline. Analysts have slashed Q4 projections by -21.3% in the past 60 days. As October’s CPI figures showed inflation slowed more than anticipated, lower prices may put a dent in OXY’s profits moving forward.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.