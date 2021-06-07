Is Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Occidental Petroleum Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Occidental Petroleum had US$36.9b of debt in March 2021, down from US$40.2b, one year before. However, it also had US$2.27b in cash, and so its net debt is US$34.7b.

How Healthy Is Occidental Petroleum's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:OXY Debt to Equity History June 7th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Occidental Petroleum had liabilities of US$8.63b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$52.4b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.27b in cash and US$3.05b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$55.7b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$27.2b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Occidental Petroleum would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Occidental Petroleum's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Occidental Petroleum made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$16b, which is a fall of 30%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While Occidental Petroleum's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$8.7b at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. It's fair to say the loss of US$12b didn't encourage us either; we'd like to see a profit. In the meantime, we consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Occidental Petroleum has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

