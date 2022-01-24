Is ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Using Debt Sensibly?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is ObsEva's Net Debt?

As you can see below, ObsEva had US$25.6m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$62.9m in cash, leading to a US$37.3m net cash position.

NasdaqGS:OBSV Debt to Equity History January 24th 2022

How Strong Is ObsEva's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that ObsEva had liabilities of US$18.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$34.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$62.9m in cash and US$3.43m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$12.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that ObsEva has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, ObsEva boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if ObsEva can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Since ObsEva doesn't have significant operating revenue, shareholders may be hoping it comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

So How Risky Is ObsEva?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year ObsEva had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$57m and booked a US$57m accounting loss. With only US$37.3m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 5 warning signs with ObsEva (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.