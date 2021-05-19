Is Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Oasis Midstream Partners is one of 250 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMP's full-year earnings has moved 19.04% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, OMP has moved about 94.97% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 25.39% on average. This means that Oasis Midstream Partners is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, OMP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 39.29% so far this year, so OMP is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to OMP as it looks to continue its solid performance.

