Is Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Oasis Midstream Partners is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. OMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMP's full-year earnings has moved 26.92% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that OMP has returned about 97.87% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 17.65% on average. This means that Oasis Midstream Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, OMP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.71% so far this year, so OMP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on OMP as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

