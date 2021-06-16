Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NXPI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 619 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI's full-year earnings has moved 4.99% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NXPI has moved about 27.66% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 15.81%. As we can see, NXP Semiconductors N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NXPI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.94% so far this year, so NXPI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to NXPI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

