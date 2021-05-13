Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is one of 620 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI's full-year earnings has moved 3.91% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, NXPI has gained about 14.95% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 5.38% on average. This means that NXP Semiconductors N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, NXPI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.03% this year, meaning that NXPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on NXPI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.