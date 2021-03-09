Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 626 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI's full-year earnings has moved 19.66% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that NXPI has returned about 7.54% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 0.76% on average. This means that NXP Semiconductors N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, NXPI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.61% so far this year, so NXPI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to NXPI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

