Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 612 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI's full-year earnings has moved 25.25% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, NXPI has moved about 6.76% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 27.85% on average. This shows that NXP Semiconductors N.V. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, NXPI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.18% so far this year, meaning that NXPI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track NXPI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.