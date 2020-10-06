Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is one of 613 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI's full-year earnings has moved 5.35% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, NXPI has moved about 3.72% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 24.71% on a year-to-date basis. This means that NXP Semiconductors N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, NXPI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.37% so far this year, so NXPI is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

NXPI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

