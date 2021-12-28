Is NVR (NYSE:NVR) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does NVR Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that NVR had US$1.52b in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$2.68b in cash, leading to a US$1.16b net cash position.

A Look At NVR's Liabilities

NYSE:NVR Debt to Equity History December 28th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, NVR had liabilities of US$780.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.99b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$2.68b in cash and US$46.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that NVR's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$20.3b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, NVR boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, NVR grew its EBIT by 50% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NVR's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While NVR has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, NVR recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 81% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that NVR has US$1.16b in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$1.3b, being 81% of its EBIT. So is NVR's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of NVR's earnings per share history for free.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

