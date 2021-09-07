Is NVR, Inc.'s (NYSE:NVR) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

NVR's (NYSE:NVR) stock is up by 5.4% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study NVR's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NVR is:

37% = US$1.1b ÷ US$3.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.37.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

NVR's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

First thing first, we like that NVR has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, NVR was able to see a decent net income growth of 18% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing NVR's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 16% in the same period.

NYSE:NVR Past Earnings Growth September 7th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for NVR? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is NVR Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with NVR's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

