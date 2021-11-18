Is Nvidia Stock the Easiest Buy of the Decade?

In this video, I will be covering Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) recent Q3 earnings report as well as expanding on my new favorite part of the business, Omniverse. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

Earnings recap

The company reported record revenues across the board with overall business revenue of $7.1 billion, up 50% year over year (YOY), the gaming segment up 42% YOY to $3.22 billion, the data center segment up 55% YOY to $2.93 billion, and (my favorite one) the professional visualization segment up 144% YOY to $577 million, an increase of 11% from the previous quarter. This continued growth is due to the surge in demand for Nvidia AI, driven by hyper-scale and cloud scale-out, as well as broadening adoption by more than 25,000 companies. For Q4 the company expects revenue to be $7.40 billion, plus or minus 2%.

As for the pending acquisition of Arm Limited, that is yet to be approved by regulators in the United States, the UK, the EU, and China. The company does remain positive that this acquisition will go through.

Omniverse

During the GTC event, Nvidia showed what is possible when you can jump into a virtual world, collaborate designs, create customer service avatars, and create digital twins of factories and even cities. Omniverse can be seen as a virtual playground where you could train robots to do a specific job before "releasing" them into the real world. With this type of technology, companies and governments alike will be able to cut costs like never before.

For the full insights, do watch the video below, and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Nov. 17, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 18, 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.