Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Without ARM?

Back in 2020, it was announced that Nvidia would acquire ARM for $40 billion. Recently, reports have said that Nvidia is preparing to walk away from the acquisition.

Nvidia still believes that the acquisition provides an opportunity to accelerate ARM and boost competition and innovation. While this might be true, regulators think otherwise.

Regulators believe that the acquisition poses anticompetitive concerns.

If the deal does not go through, Nvidia will have $40 billion to spend on something else (excluding breakup fees).

UBS believes that Omniverse could unlock over $100 billion in total addressable market for Nvidia.

According to IDC, worldwide spending on artificial intelligence will jump from $85.3 billion this year to more than $200 billion by 2025, translating into a compound annual growth rate of more than 24.5%.

Nvidia is expected to report $7.4 billion in revenue in Q4.

