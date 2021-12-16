Is Nvidia Still a Good Buy Going Into 2022?

In this video, I will be talking about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and whether or not it is a buy going into 2022. I'm also going to touch on the importance of the Nvidia Omniverse Avatar product and the data center side of the business. You can find the video below but here are some highlights.

Earlier this month it was reported that the FTC is suing to block Nvidia's $40 billion acquisition of Arm. The FTC believes it would give Nvidia too much control over the computing technology and designs that competitors rely on. In simple terms, it's another case of anti-competitive practices. Nvidia still feels that the deal will go through, so that's something new Nvidia investors should keep an eye on.

Omniverse Avatar will make it easy for people to integrate some amazing technology for computer vision, speech recognition, natural language understanding, gesture recognition, facial animation, and speech synthesis. All of that is integrated into one system and running in real time. And behind it all are Nvidia GPUs for PC, Nvidia GPUs for the cloud, and Nvidia GPUs for Omniverse servers.

According to CEO Jensen Huang, this is going to be one of the largest graphics opportunities the company has ever seen.

Omniverse is a subscription product, which will result in a predictive revenue stream in the years to come.

According to IDC, worldwide spending on artificial intelligence will jump from $85.3 billion this year to more than $200 billion by 2025, translating into a compound annual growth rate of more than 24.5%.

For the full insights, watch the video below and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Dec. 14, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 15, 2021.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.