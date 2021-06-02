Is NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. NVIDIA (NVDA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NVDA and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

NVIDIA is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NVDA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA's full-year earnings has moved 25.95% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that NVDA has returned about 24.58% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 12.44% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that NVIDIA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, NVDA belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #132 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.75% so far this year, so NVDA is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to NVDA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

