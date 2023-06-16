Is NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Nvidia (NVDA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nvidia is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 640 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nvidia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA's full-year earnings has moved 95.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, NVDA has gained about 191.9% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 38.9%. This means that Nvidia is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.6%.

Over the past three months, PubMatic, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 58.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nvidia belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 115.2% so far this year, so NVDA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, PubMatic, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 146-stock industry is currently ranked #106. The industry has moved +49.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Nvidia and PubMatic, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.