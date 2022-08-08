Is Nvidia a Buy or Sell Before Earnings?

Markets
In this video, I talk about what to expect from Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) second-quarter earnings, especially after what companies like Intel and Advanced Micro Devices have shown us these past few weeks.

  • Nvidia announced today preliminary Q2 revenue of $6.7 billion, which is a huge miss when you look at the outlook it gave in Q1 of $8.1 billion.
  • The company says that the miss is driven by weaker gaming revenue, as we had seen when AMD reported earnings.
  • But unlike Intel, Nvidia's date center segment did grow 61% year over year (YOY).
  • The gaming segment fell 33% YOY and is down 44% quarter over quarter.
  • Nvidia will discuss its financial results and outlook on an Aug. 24 earnings call.
  • It seems like even a company like Nvidia is not immune to tough macro conditions.

