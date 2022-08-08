Is Nvidia a Buy or Sell Before Earnings?

In this video, I talk about what to expect from Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) second-quarter earnings, especially after what companies like Intel and Advanced Micro Devices have shown us these past few weeks.

Nvidia announced today preliminary Q2 revenue of $6.7 billion, which is a huge miss when you look at the outlook it gave in Q1 of $8.1 billion.

The company says that the miss is driven by weaker gaming revenue, as we had seen when AMD reported earnings.

But unlike Intel, Nvidia's date center segment did grow 61% year over year (YOY).

The gaming segment fell 33% YOY and is down 44% quarter over quarter.

Nvidia will discuss its financial results and outlook on an Aug. 24 earnings call.

It seems like even a company like Nvidia is not immune to tough macro conditions.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 5, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 8, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.