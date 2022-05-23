Is Nvidia a Buy or a Sell Before Earnings?

In this video, I will be talking about the recent news that came out with regards to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and what that could mean for the stock after it reports earnings on Wednesday, May 25.

Nvidia is taking a pause on hiring new employees to focus on onboarding the new hires it recently made. We've seen various companies cut hiring and even lay off employees to cut costs.

For Q1, the company expects revenue to come in at $8.1 billion, plus or minus 2%.

An analyst at Wells Fargo has cut his price target for Nvidia from $370 to $250 but is keeping an overweight rating.

Another analyst at Daiwa warns investors of a recession risk that could harm semiconductor stocks like Nvidia.

All eyes will be on the company's guidance and how it expects to navigate the current difficult macro environment.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 20, 2022. The video was published on May 23, 2022.

