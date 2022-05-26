Markets
Is Nvidia a Buy or a Sell After Q1 Earnings?

Neil Rozenbaum
In this video, I will cover Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) recent Q1 earnings report and talk about the reduced guidance and what that means for shareholders.

  • Nvidia reported revenue of $8.28 billion, up 46% year over year (YOY), and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36, up 49% YOY. Both beat the market's estimate.

  • Omniverse and Nvidia AI will drive significant revenue in the future for the company. The company expects higher software sales in the future, which should increase margins.

  • Nvidia expects a $500 million hit in Q2 because of Chinese lockdowns and the termination of selling to Russia, which represented 2% of the company's revenue.

  • Overall, shareholders should view any weakness in the stock as a buying opportunity. Nvidia has a foot in many fast-growing industries, and the need for semiconductors and AI-driven systems will only grow.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 25, 2022. The video was published on May 26, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia.

