Is Nvidia a Buy or a Sell After Q1 Earnings?

In this video, I will cover Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) recent Q1 earnings report and talk about the reduced guidance and what that means for shareholders.

Nvidia reported revenue of $8.28 billion, up 46% year over year (YOY), and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36, up 49% YOY. Both beat the market's estimate.

Omniverse and Nvidia AI will drive significant revenue in the future for the company. The company expects higher software sales in the future, which should increase margins.

Nvidia expects a $500 million hit in Q2 because of Chinese lockdowns and the termination of selling to Russia, which represented 2% of the company's revenue.

Overall, shareholders should view any weakness in the stock as a buying opportunity. Nvidia has a foot in many fast-growing industries, and the need for semiconductors and AI-driven systems will only grow.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 25, 2022. The video was published on May 26, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.