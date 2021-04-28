Is Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEMKT:NES) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NES) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Nuverra Environmental Solutions's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Nuverra Environmental Solutions had US$26.5m of debt in December 2020, down from US$27.7m, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$12.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$13.6m.

A Look At Nuverra Environmental Solutions' Liabilities

AMEX:NES Debt to Equity History April 28th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Nuverra Environmental Solutions had liabilities of US$17.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$41.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$12.9m in cash and US$15.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$30.5m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$33.5m. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Nuverra Environmental Solutions's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 34%, to US$110m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While Nuverra Environmental Solutions's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$25m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$44m. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Nuverra Environmental Solutions .

