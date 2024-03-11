Is Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) debuted on 12/13/2016, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Nuveen, NUMG has amassed assets over $397.39 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the TIAA ESG USA Mid-Cap Growth Index before fees and expenses.

The TIAA ESG USA Mid-Cap Growth Index comprises of equity securities issued by mid- capitalization companies listed on US exchanges. It uses a rules-based methodology that provides investment exposure that generally replicates that of mid-cap growth benchmarks through a portfolio of securities that adhere to predetermined ESG, controversial business involvement and low-carbon screening criteria.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.31% for NUMG, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

NUMG's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.17%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 34.40% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector; Industrials and Healthcare round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) accounts for about 3.11% of the fund's total assets, followed by Gartner Inc (IT) and Quanta Services Inc (PWR).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 27.84% of NUMG's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, NUMG has added roughly 3.73%, and was up about 14.90% in the last one year (as of 03/11/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $33.95 and $44.30.

The fund has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 23.99% for the trailing three-year period. With about 58 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has $10.96 billion in assets, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has $13.59 billion. JEPQ has an expense ratio of 0.35% and ESGU charges 0.15%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

