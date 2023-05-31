Is Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 12/13/2016, smart beta exchange traded fund Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Nuveen. NULG has been able to amass assets over $1.01 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. NULG, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth Index.

The TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth Index is comprised of equity securities of large capitalization companies listed on US exchanges & meet ESG criteria & exhibit overall growth style characteristics based on long-term forward EPS growth rate, short-term forward EPS growth rate, current internal growth rate, long-term historical EPS growth trend & long-term historical sales per share growth trend.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.26% for NULG, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 0.34%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

Representing 42.30% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector; Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (MSFT) accounts for about 11.86% of total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp (NVDA) and Tesla Inc (TSLA).

NULG's top 10 holdings account for about 37.41% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has gained about 18.98% so far, and it's up approximately 10.75% over the last 12 months (as of 05/31/2023). NULG has traded between $45 and $58.17 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 23.44% for the trailing three-year period. With about 80 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) tracks MSCI EAFE ESG Focus Index and the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index. IShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has $7.19 billion in assets, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has $13.56 billion. ESGD has an expense ratio of 0.20% and ESGU charges 0.15%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

