Is Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 06/07/2017, smart beta exchange traded fund Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) provides investors broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by Nuveen, NUEM has amassed assets over $242 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Broad Emerging Market ETFs. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the TIAA ESG Emerging Markets Equity Index.

The TIAA ESG Emerging Markets Equity Index uses a rules-based methodology to arrive at a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies located in countries with emerging markets that adhere to predetermined ESG, controversial business involvement and low-carbon criteria.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for NUEM are 0.36%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.33%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

When you look at individual holdings, Taiwan Semiconductor Man /twd/ accounts for about 8% of the fund's total assets, followed by Alibaba Group Holding Lt /hkd/ and Hdfc Bank Limited /inr/.

NUEM's top 10 holdings account for about 24.67% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 2.04% so far this year and is up about 5.43% in the last one year (as of 04/01/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $24.95 and $29.01.

NUEM has a beta of 0.74 and standard deviation of 18.89% for the trailing three-year period. With about 266 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Emerging Market ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has $11.83 billion in assets, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has $12.71 billion. JEPQ has an expense ratio of 0.35% and ESGU charges 0.15%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Emerging Market ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM): ETF Research Reports

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU): ETF Research Reports

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.