Is Nutrien (NTR) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Nutrien (NTR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NTR and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Nutrien is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 245 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR's full-year earnings has moved 19.44% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that NTR has returned about 32.33% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 24.27%. This shows that Nutrien is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, NTR belongs to the Fertilizers industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.80% so far this year, meaning that NTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NTR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

