Is Nutrien (NTR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Nutrien (NTR). NTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.59, which compares to its industry's average of 5.13. Over the past 52 weeks, NTR's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.50 and as low as 4.59, with a median of 8.94.

We should also highlight that NTR has a P/B ratio of 1.67. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.90. Over the past year, NTR's P/B has been as high as 2.58 and as low as 1.41, with a median of 1.71.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NTR has a P/CF ratio of 6.54. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. NTR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.89. NTR's P/CF has been as high as 12.94 and as low as 6.54, with a median of 9.43, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Nutrien is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NTR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.