Is NuCana PLC Sponsored ADR (NCNA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is NuCana PLC Sponsored ADR (NCNA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

NuCana PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1160 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NuCana PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCNA's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, NCNA has returned 16% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 16.3% on average. As we can see, NuCana PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, OptiNose (OPTN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.2%.

The consensus estimate for OptiNose's current year EPS has increased 18.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, NuCana PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 538 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 33.1% so far this year, meaning that NCNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, OptiNose falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 230 stocks and is ranked #99. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -29%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track NuCana PLC Sponsored ADR and OptiNose. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

