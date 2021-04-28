Is Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Nu Skin Enterprises's Debt?

As you can see below, Nu Skin Enterprises had US$335.5m of debt at December 2020, down from US$362.0m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$457.2m in cash, leading to a US$121.7m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Nu Skin Enterprises' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:NUS Debt to Equity History April 28th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Nu Skin Enterprises had liabilities of US$542.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$519.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$457.2m and US$63.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$542.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Nu Skin Enterprises shares are worth a total of US$2.73b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Nu Skin Enterprises also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, Nu Skin Enterprises saw its EBIT drop by 3.6% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Nu Skin Enterprises's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Nu Skin Enterprises may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Nu Skin Enterprises produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 67% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

Although Nu Skin Enterprises's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$121.7m. The cherry on top was that in converted 67% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$315m. So we don't have any problem with Nu Skin Enterprises's use of debt. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Nu Skin Enterprises insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

