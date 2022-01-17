Is Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

NUS is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NUS's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.36. Over the last 12 months, NUS's PEG has been as high as 2.17 and as low as 1.20, with a median of 1.96.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NUS has a P/S ratio of 0.98. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.01.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Nu Skin Enterprises's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NUS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

